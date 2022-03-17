Reviewing Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) and Its Peers

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) is one of 249 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Achilles Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A -$61.10 million -0.31 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors $728.18 million $115.25 million -0.22

Achilles Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achilles Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors 1464 5366 11111 202 2.55

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 573.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 99.84%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -20.25% Achilles Therapeutics Competitors -2,259.23% -75.40% -28.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.