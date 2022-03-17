Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.82

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.82 and traded as high as C$73.40. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$71.94, with a volume of 867,782 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

