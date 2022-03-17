ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,032. ResMed has a 52 week low of $184.61 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average is $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.