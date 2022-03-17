Research Analysts Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

GL opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,859 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.