Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 235.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPTX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 52,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.