Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 782,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,152. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

