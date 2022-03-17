renDOGE Market Capitalization Reaches $341,514.01 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $341,514.01 and approximately $16,524.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.65 or 0.06860391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.09 or 1.00113325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041310 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

