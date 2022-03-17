Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

