Renaissance IPO ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,529 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 1,573 put options.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,983. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $70.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $323,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.