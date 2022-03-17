Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.0 days.
Rémy Cointreau stock remained flat at $$187.00 during trading on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.21.
About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYF)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.