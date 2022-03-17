Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

