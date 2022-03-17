Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 743,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RELI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,403. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELI. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

