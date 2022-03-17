Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $56.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $56.31 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $677.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $619.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $451.60 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,881 shares of company stock worth $7,304,640 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

