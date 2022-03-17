Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE RRX opened at $160.57 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.