REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. 57,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,214,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

REE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

