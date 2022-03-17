Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 71 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.95. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.61 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

