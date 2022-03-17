Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 332 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

