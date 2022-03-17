Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 55 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of ODFL opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.61 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

