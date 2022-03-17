Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,631,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

