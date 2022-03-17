Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.16 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

