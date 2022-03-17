Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 5,300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

