Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target Increased to GBX 556 by Analysts at Barclays

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 516 ($6.71) to GBX 556 ($7.23) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON:REDD opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.95). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.97.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

