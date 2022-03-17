RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 267,230 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 180,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,320,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

