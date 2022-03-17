Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £138 ($179.45) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £155 ($201.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £140 ($182.05) price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £156.74 ($203.82) to £134.50 ($174.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £159.90 ($207.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £163.50 ($212.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/1/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £180 ($234.07) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £165 ($214.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/21/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from £175 ($227.57) to £140 ($182.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £171.90 ($223.54) to £170.10 ($221.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £175 ($227.57) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £163.50 ($212.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/25/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £156.74 ($203.82) price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £158 ($205.46) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £155 ($201.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,258 ($120.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £16.26 billion and a PE ratio of -39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £104.75 and its 200 day moving average is £121.29. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($98.83) and a one year high of £196.81 ($255.93).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

