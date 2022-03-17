Realio Network Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $162,032.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

