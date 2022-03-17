RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

RMAX opened at $29.46 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 203.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

