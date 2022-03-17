Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

