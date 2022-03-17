RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $63,313.68 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $63,313.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.95 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $648.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

