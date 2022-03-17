Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 5.1%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.