Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 5.1%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
