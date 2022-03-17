Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $26.38. Range Resources shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 144,361 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.