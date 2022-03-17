Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $41.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of RRC opened at $25.50 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

