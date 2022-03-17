Randall Wheeler Sells 1,604 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

