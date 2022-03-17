Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ RLYB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,942. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
In other Rallybio news, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
