Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RLYB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,942. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Get Rallybio alerts:

In other Rallybio news, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.