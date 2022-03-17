Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 143,454 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises approximately 0.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 198,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at $261,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

