Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 25,885 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

