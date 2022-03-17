Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.