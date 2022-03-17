R Scot Sellers Sells 84,432 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ISPO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 935,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,766. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $108.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ISPO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.
