Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.28. 37,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $122.03 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

