Quebecoin (QBC) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $10,941.89 and $72.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

