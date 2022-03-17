Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 14.9%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shot up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. 37,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,202,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,236 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 378,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.