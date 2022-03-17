Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International comprises about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 294,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,510. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

