QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.60. QCR reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.73. 46,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,740. QCR has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in QCR by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

