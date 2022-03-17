Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,883,569. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

