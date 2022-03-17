Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.61.

Shares of DG opened at $212.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

