Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $22,094,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

