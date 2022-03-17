Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PLx Pharma Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLXP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.50.

In other PLx Pharma news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (Get Rating)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.