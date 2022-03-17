Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

LNC opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

