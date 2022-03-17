Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of HARP opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

