ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,596. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 443,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.