Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Privia Health Group (PRVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.